SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The annual Familyfest Fun Cruise is Saturday in Sioux Falls from 9 am to 2 pm all throughout the city, giving families a chance to explore the many kid-friendly businesses throughout the community.

“Familyfest used to be at the fairgrounds, we moved it to the cruise in 2020 and now its stayed that way because businesses love it,” Familyfest and Hood Magazine owner Steffanie Holtrop said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Familyfest Fun Cruise map includes stops at roughly 30 businesses throughout the community.

“We have a lot of cluster stops, when you go to Lake Lorraine there’s five stops, when you go to the bridges there’s five stops, ” Holtrop said. “So you can park once and hit multiple stops at once.”

All of the stops along FamilyFest give parents and kids a chance to actually come inside and check out each business they visit.

“I love being able to see all the different businesses in the community, sometimes as a parent you don’t want to take your kids into all the businesses so Familyfest is a great opportunity to let the kids go and see all the businesses in the community,” Sioux Falls mom Savannah Waldner said.

It’s a great opportunity for parents like Savanah Waldner to let her kids try something new.

“We’ve tried Wings gymnastics during FamilyFest, that’s a great place to let the kids go and play and go be kids for a while. Oh My Cupcakes is another one we love,” Waldner said.

It’s an event many area businesses look forward to every year too.

“It brings traffic to them, families might not know they’ve existed and so businesses just love it it’s a chance to get people in their door,” Holtrop said.

Familyfest also includes swag bags for the first 500 families that are filled with coupons, deals and swag for even more local businesses for any time you want to stop by and check out what they have to offer.

“You can do one stop, two stops, three stops, you can do as many stops as you want. It’s just a great way to get families out to check out local businesses in your community, most are offering free or low-cost things to do. It’s a great way to spend the day having fun as a family,” Holtrop said.

The swag bags will be given out at Lake Lorraine outside Wings and Child’s Play Toys starting at 9am Saturday; you can stop by any location along the family fest cruise until 2pm Saturday.