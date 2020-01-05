Family who inspired ‘Breakthrough’ share their story in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A story of a family from Missouri was brought to the big screen in 2019 in the Christian drama movie “Breakthrough.” Today, that same family was in Sioux Falls to share their story with attendees at a Women Ignited by Faith event.

When John Smith was 15-years-old he fell through ice and was declared dead for 45 minutes. But his heart started beating again. His mother had prayed over him when his heart was not beating.

Four years later, Smith, his mother and their pastor Jason Noble are traveling the country to share their story. They even wrote a book about it, which was then transformed into the “Breakthrough” movie.

“You know, I don’t remember anything, and that’s just an answered prayer. Afterwards, my life has been crazy, you know, getting the honor to travel around the country and share word. But, you know, I’m in college now and I’m just excited to see what God has for me in the future,” survivor John Smith said.

The family was also set to share the story with attendees at a Families Ignited by Faith event earlier this afternoon.