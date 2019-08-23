Family: Sioux Falls hit and run victim improving

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A Sioux Falls teenager critically injured in a hit-and-run crash along Interstate-29 earlier this month faced more surgery Friday as part of her long recovery.

15-year-old Jasmine Chheng was left lying along the interstate in Lincoln County during the early morning of August 12th. Jasmine was either walking or standing by the interstate when she was struck.

Her family is speaking to KELOLAND News about how Jasmine is doing and what’s next for her.

Jasmine Chheng’s family and friends are encouraged by signs that she’s getting better. Yet her recovery could take years following a hit-and-run that’s caused anguish for the family and frustration for law enforcement.

Jasmine Chheng should have started her junior year at Washington High School this week. Instead, she’s in a medically-induced coma in a Sioux Falls hospital room.

“She liked to talk with her friends, she likes to play games, walking the dogs, she loves animals. Yeah, teenage girl, normal teenage girl,” Jasmine’s mother Sanya Chheng said.

Sanya Chheng says the swelling on her daughters brain has gone down and she’s showing signs of movement.

“She moved her right leg a little bit yesterday, trying to breath on her own, have some brain activity,” Chheng said.

Jasmine’s family and friends don’t know why she was on the interstate so early that morning. They think she may have run out of gas and couldn’t call for help because her cell phone battery was drained. They’re pleading for people to come forward with any information.

“The biggest thing is somebody is out there. They know something. They just need to step up and do the right thing,” family friend, Crystal Hogan said.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is reviewing videos that may provide clues as to what happened to Jasmine. But so far, their investigation has come up empty.

“We’ve followed up on a lot of leads. Had some pretty hopeful ones, so it does get frustrating. You want to get answers for the family, in the public and it’s discouraging when you can’t do that,” Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Swenson said.

Jasmine turns 16 next week. The Chhengs are focusing on her recovery with the hope that a suspect will soon be caught so they can find justice for Jasmine.

“It amazes me the faith and courage the family has, it’s just awesome. They’ve all stuck together, held each other up,” Hogan said.

If you have any information about the hit and run, you need to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

Meanwhile, the Texas Road House in Sioux Falls will host a benefit for Jasmine on September third. Ten percent of sales will go toward the family.

You can also make a donation online through a fundraiser called “Justice for Jazzy,'” by clicking here