Family sells t-shirts to benefit overdose victim’s child

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 24-year-old Tanner Schultz did not have a history of drug abuse.

But as KELOLAND News first reported in our story, “Little Lethal Pills,” last month, purchasing just a couple of opioid pills illegally cost him his life.

His family raised awareness and money for his three-year-old daughter, Sophia, by selling $15 t-shirts at the I-90 Speedway Season Championship on Saturday.

Schultz wasn’t the only victim of fentanyl poisoning in the incident. 23-year-old Josh Steinfurth, his co-worker at Beal Distributing, also overdosed and died.

Both men were into racing so the Schultz family hopes these t-shirts in his memory alert others to the danger of street drugs laced with fentanyl.

“I hope they raise awareness for what fentanyl can do for anybody and obviously to raise money for her 3-year-old daughter to help her later in life,” Tanner’s mother, Marcia Leonard, said.

The shirts say, “Life is not about winning the race. It’s about finishing the race.”

The family has raised more than $1,300 for Sophia’s college fund.

If you’d like to buy a t-shirt for $15 to help out, you can email Leonard at: schultzmtt@yahoo.com