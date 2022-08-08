SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the past two weeks our news crews have been gathering stories about the MMIP crisis on South Dakota’s reservations. Over the next two weeks you’ll be able to watch them on KELOLAND News. Lauren Soulek has one of the countless stories from the Pine Ridge Reservation.

The Missing, Murdered Indigenous People epidemic impacts reservation land across the country. On the Pine Ridge Reservation, it’s hard to find a family of the Oglala Sioux Tribe who hasn’t been impacted by violence. Many of the cases remain unsolved.

“Stuff like this happens in big cities but anymore in this day and age it happens anywhere, a murder or a killing. She didn’t have to go through that. She didn’t deserve it. Nobody deserves that,” William Makes Him First said.

The body of Maria Makes Him First was found on July 17 in Pine Ridge. Her death is being investigated as a homicide, but now three weeks later, there still aren’t any arrests.

