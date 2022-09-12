SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In August of 2020, a car was discovered in a cornfield in Gregory County where the owner’s dog had also been found, but Ryan Pyle seemed to vanish without a trace. His remains were discovered months later. KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke is investigating this mystery death along the Missouri River.

Authorities first believed Ryan Pyle was just another death in a rural area due to exposure, not all that uncommon in South Dakota. But there is evidence that is not the case and more questions than answers for Ryan’s family.

“And I want answers and I want to know what the authorities know. And I just want some transparency and I just want some answers, that’s all. It won’t bring him back. I think something really wrong happened here,” Ryan’s father Brian Pyle said.

Coming up in Monday night’s KELOLAND News investigation into the “Mystery death along the Missouri,” we look at things that don’t add up in the case and new evidence that points to foul play.