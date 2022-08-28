SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — We bring you thoughts from family mourning the loss of Tunis Lomax, a 36-year-old Sioux Falls man who was shot and killed eight days ago.

It has been over a week since Tunis Lomax was fatally shot close to 26th Street and Bahnson Avenue in Sioux Falls. His family says there is still a lot unknown about what happened.

“Right now we are just still looking up to the police to come up with some answers, because we need answers and that’s what we are all hoping for,” Tunis’ widow Cynthia Lomax said.

Cynthia Lomax describes her husband as a friendly man who was always known to have a smile on in good and bad times. As the Lomax family grieves, they cannot imagine why someone would do this. The case is a homicide investigation.

“He always left a good mark, so everybody that came across Tunis, they always had something good to say about him,” Lomax said.

Cynthia says the Sioux Falls Police Department has yet to make an arrest.

“We really want to know what Tunis had done to somebody that he would deserve death, and leaving his innocent children, his wife, his family everybody in grief? We really want to know what Tunis did to somebody that they would wish to kill him,” Patience Pewu-Lake said.

“See his wife? It’s not easy to leave someone with three children and at the end of the day. . . he’s never going to come back. . .please do more for us, we beg you. . . we need justice. . . we need justice for our brother.” Victoria Lomax-Cole said.

Cynthia is urging anyone with information to contact the Sioux Falls Police Department.