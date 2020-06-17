Man drowned at Wall Lake while trying to save son and nephew

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lazerick Grant is being remembered by his family as a hero who died while trying to save his son and nephew. Minnehaha County Sheriff, Mike Milstead, confirms Grant’s death.

A family member tells KELOLAND News Grant was a “wonderful father, son, brother, nephew, uncle, and cousin.”

Lazerick Grant

Grant was on a flotation device with his son and nephew at Wall Lake, just west of Sioux Falls. A woman swimming with them says a wave came up, knocking the children into the water. Grant dove in to save them, but could not save himself. The woman was able to get the children back on the float.

She got to shore and called 911 at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday night. By the time authorities arrived, boats and swimmers were already trying to find him. He was underwater for 45 minutes before being pulled from the lake. Grant was unresponsive but was resuscitated. Then he was airlifted to Sanford Hospital where he died.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses.