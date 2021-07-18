Family run boutique celebrates one year anniversary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After opening a new business during the pandemic, a local boutique is celebrating its success of being open one year.

While many businesses were closing their doors as a result of the pandemic, 24 year old Rachel Opstad decided to do the opposite, becoming the new owner of Mainstream Boutique in July of 2020.

“I went to Kansas State University and so I did kind of fashion marketing, worked at a boutique there and then just last year my dad found this. And my parents and family were already up here and so I decided to take the opportunity,” Rachel said.

But the opportunity hasn’t come without it’s challenges.

Rachel’s mom Meredith says high building costs paired with local and national competitors have been the biggest hurdles.

“It’s been… a little rough ride. I mean we’ve got some ups and we’ve had some downs. COVID obviously didn’t help any. I mean we’ve had some traffic, but I think what we’ve gotta do is let people know that we’re here,” Meredith said.

But the hard times over the past year are all the more reason for the celebration of the store’s one year anniversary.

And seeing her daughter follow in her footsteps is one priceless reward.

“My husband and I used to own several businesses in our career so we’re very you know, very self proprietorship. We’re ready to role on that kind of thing but Rachel wasn’t. So for her to get in at 23 and be able to take the stresses and take the ups and downs, she’s been a real trooper,” Meredith said.

Not only is the store thanking customers for a year of support this week, Rachel is thanking her two biggest supporters- her parents.

“I have a couple other employees but it’s nice that she can come in at any time, and my dad, since he doesn’t want to be a part of women’s clothing he does the handy work for us which is good and the financials,” Rachel said.

The store recently rolled out an online shopping option through various social media platforms with hopes of continuing to grow its local customer database.

To take a look at the boutique, click here.