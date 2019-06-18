Family remembers teen who drowned Saturday evening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s something no family wants to go through – losing a child. KELOLAND News first told you about the death of a 17-year old at Covell Lake while he and another person were kayaking.

After falling into the water at Covell Lake, rescue crews searched for hours for 17-year-old Shawn Briggs.

Adventurous, courageous, and a big heart. That’s the way family members are remembering 17-year-old Shawn Briggs.

“He was a very adventurous person, always out, you never knew what he was going to get into, he wasn’t scared of anything, that’s what I loved about him,” mom, Michelle Fox said.

Michelle Fox is his mom. She says Shawn had been asking his friend to go kayaking. What the two thought would be a fun day on the lake, ended in tragedy.

“They’re both flipped under, they started swimming back, he said Shawn was almost at the end and he started yelling because he started to panic,” Fox said. “Shawn turned back to get him, carrying him on his back, and then he said his foot wasn’t touching anything, and so he started panicking, and fighting and Shawn just went down.”

Fox says she was told Shawn was trying to save his friend.

“He had a big heart, I know he wouldn’t be able to live with himself if he wouldn’t have turned around to help the kid,” Fox said.

Leaving family and friends trying to move forward, but still proud of Shawn.

“He’s very adventurous, courageous, anything that he wanted to do, he set his mind on, he would accomplish,” step-father, Melvin Linton said.

“I’m also proud, because at least I know I did a good job as a mom,” Fox said.