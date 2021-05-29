Family remembers late WWII veteran

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While the Baker Family was enjoying time together this Memorial Day weekend with a campfire and hammocks at Newton Hills, they had someone special to remember.

Tyler Baker’s grandfather served in World War II in Okinawa. The family said he was one of few who were fortunate enough to make it back home.

“I guess for me, my granddad was a WWII vet in Okinawa, and just knowing the stories and all the friends he lost, it’s just a really important holiday for us,” Tyler said. “Really appreciate the sacrifices those soldiers made for us to, you know, camp. It’s pretty cool.”

Tyler, Melissa, Sean, and Sydney are excited to spend the rest of their weekend together, honoring the late veteran with campfires and bike rides.