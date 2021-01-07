Family reflects on Glenna Fouberg’s legacy, passion for education

A woman known for her dedication to education has died.

Glenna Fouberg of Aberdeen, who earned the name “Mrs. Education,” passed away Tuesday.

Her nearly 40-year career includes teaching English and 13 years as the director of Alternative Learning Center in Aberdeen.

“She saw students who maybe didn’t fit the regular mold on how a school structure went and treated each of those as individuals and made sure the school worked for them,” Rodney and Glenna’s son Daniel Fouberg said.

“There were a few stories. She was know I think a few times if a young person didn’t show up for school she went and found them,” Glenna’s husband Rodney Fouberg said.

“We’ve gotten a number of those testimonials from people. When she showed up at their door they knew they’d better go to school,” Daniel Fouberg said

From serving on the State Board of Education to being named Teacher of the Year, her list of roles and honors goes on and on.

But she was a wife, mother, and grandmother first.

Her connection to people is one of her most memorable traits.

“For some reason or another when she got into conversation, people would tell her things and ask for her advice where they wouldn’t think of talking about it anyplace else. There was just something about her that connected her with people,” Rodney Fouberg said.

“It wasn’t about her. It wasn’t about a bigger agenda. It was about others; it was about education; it was about doing good for others. That’s where she drew her energy; that’s what she taught us; that’s her legacy,” Rodney and Glenna’s son Robert Fouberg said.

Glenna died at the age of 78.

Glenna’s death was COVID-related.

Click here to read more about her career.



