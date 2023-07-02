SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many people are out camping and relaxing this Independence Day weekend. While everyone is having fun in their free time, one family is remembering what this holiday weekend means.

Campers from all over were out at Yogi Bear having fun.

“We went to a Farmer’s Market, so now I took the grandchildren for a little ride and went miniature golfing,” Gib Meyer said.

Mini golfing was just one of the activities to do at the campground. Many also participated in cornhole, swimming, and even ga-ga ball.

But with all of this fun, one family reunion was crucial for the holiday weekend.

“We have an upcoming occasion where my son-in-law is being deployed,” Schoenfelder said.

Doug Schoenfelder is no stranger to military life with many of his family having served.

“We have a lot of military background with uncles and brothers and my dad,” Schoenfelder said.

With his son-in-law’s deployment coming up, the Schoenfelder family wanted to have a large reunion at their favorite campground.

“So, we’re all just hanging out and looking to have some fun and go swimming. Kids love it here, we love it here and have been coming here for years,” Schoenfelder said.

And while everyone is looking forward to seeing fireworks

“We’ll go uptown Tuesday night and watch the display. It’s kind of our tradition,” Meyer said.

They’ll celebrate and honor what this holiday weekend means to them.

“The freedom that we have for being here and being able to do what we want,” Schoenfelder said.

Sioux Falls Fireworks is hosting a fireworks display at W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds on the Fourth. Food trucks and entertainment will begin at 7 p.m. with the fireworks starting at 10 p.m.