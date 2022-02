BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in western KELOLAND battled cold overnight temperatures at the scene of a house fire.

Crews responded to the fire at a two-story home located on Grandeur Lane in Box Elder just after midnight.

Two people in the house were able to get out safely and are being helped by the Red Cross. Firefighters were able to contain the fire. However, a family pet died in the fire.