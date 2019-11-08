Family of teen injured in I-229 crash receiving ‘amazing’ support

Family and friends will gather Thursday night to honor the two boys involved in a deadly car crash along Interstate 229.

The crash killed 15-year-old Barry Grieve and seriously hurt 16-year-old Mhiretab Tsagaye, both Lincoln High School Students.

A candlelight vigil starts at 7:00 at the Junior Football Fields on field #7 by the Sanford FieldHouse

Organizers of the vigil say people should park on the north side of the fields by the Sanford Fieldhouse.

The event will not only honor Barry, but also show continued support for Mhiretab.

A woman close to the family of Mhiretab says they’re more hopeful Thursday about his condition than they were Wednesday.

She added the 16-year-old’s parents are amazed at the support they’ve seen.

Those who know Mhiretab best say he loves basketball.

“He’s a gym rat. He eats, sleeps, breathes basketball,” Mhiretab’s coach Sean Ladd said.

Sean Ladd first met the boy when he started coaching him at South Dakota Network Basketball.

He’s been close to Mhiretab and his family ever since.

“When I heard the news a couple days ago it caught me off guard. It’s more than his basketball coach, he’s like one of my kids,” Ladd said.

Ladd describes the 16-year-old as responsible, hard-working, and faithful.

“He loves Jesus. He’s missed basketball tournaments in the summer because he’s at church camp. He’s at youth group Wednesday nights. Very faithful kid,” Ladd said.

In the aftermath of the crash Tuesday, the community has stepped up to help.

“The support that he’s receiving and his family is receiving is amazing,” Ladd said.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Mhiretab.

Tonight on KELOLAND News at 10, hear how people are remembering Barry and supporting Mhiretab.