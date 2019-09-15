Family of South Dakota woman found dead in Missouri offers $10,000 reward

Closings & Delays
Melissa Peskey's family speaks to KELOLAND News about unsolved murder

BOONVILLE, Mo. (AP) — The family of a South Dakota woman who was found shot to death in Missouri last winter is offering a $10,000 reward for information in the case.

Forty-year-old Melissa Peskey, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was found dead on Interstate 70 near Boonville in December 2018.

Her two children, ages 5 and 11, were alive in the backseat.

An autopsy indicated she had been killed by a shot fired from outside her vehicle.

In an interview with NBC’s “Dateline,” in April, Penskey’s sister, Kara Renken, said she was talking to Penskey on the phone about a vehicle that was swerving all over the road and a semi that had gone into the ditch before she went silent.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F posted the reward information Friday.

