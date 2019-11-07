Family of boy injured in I-229 crash thankful for support

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A person close to the family of a teen injured in a fatal crash Tuesday night say’s the boy’s parents are amazed at the support they’ve received.

The crash took the life of 15-year-old Barry Grieve and left 16-year-old Mhiretab (Tab) Tsegaye with life-threatening injuries.

The person close to the family said they are more hopeful than Wednesday on Tab’s condition.

She added the parents love seeing how much people love their son.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Tab. It has raised more than $16,000 since 1 p.m. Thursday.

Meanwhile a vigil is planned for tonight at 7 p.m. at the Junior Football Fields by the Sanford Pentagon.

The event is meant to honor Barry and continue the support for Tab.