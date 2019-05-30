Family moves into new habitat home
After volunteering more than 300 hours for Habitat for Humanity, T.K. Kassaye and his family of six are moving into a new habitat home.
Right now they live in a small apartment and even had five people living in one bedroom.
"Oh, my God I don't have the words to say. They are really helpful, really awesome," T.K. Kassaye said.
The family starts moving in Friday.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
