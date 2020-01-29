Family mourns loved one in wake of deadly shooting

A man shot earlier this month in Sioux Falls has died from his injuries. His family is mourning, but they took time to share what they’re going through and more about their loved one taken too soon.

According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, two men got into a fight at an apartment in central Sioux Falls on Friday, January 17. Dakota Sun Bear Heels of Sioux Falls was shot and died from his injuries a week later.

Dakota Sun Bear Heels was 27 years old.

“He left two sons behind,” Dakota’s mother Sherry Bear Heels said. “He left numerous, numerous family behind. He left a sister, some other brothers and sisters, I am really devastated of what happened to him.”

Both his mother and sister say his family is having a difficult time.

“I have been trying to keep myself together for the past days when he died,” Sherry Bear Heels said. “We seen him die. He was a very loving father to his two sons.”

“This is really rough for us, because we have a lot of unanswered questions, and a lot of us just want the truth come out and for him to have justice so that we can have peace within our hearts,” Dakota’s sister Kate Eagle Star said.

“He had a lot of friends he helped in Sioux Falls,” Sherry Bear Heels said. “When they heard he passed, they were so devastated. Why so soon. Why. Why did this happen to Dakota.”

Still with the family are memories of their loved one.

“I had a lot of memories with him growing up,” Eagle Star said. “And lot of good memories. He was really kind-hearted. Cared a lot about his siblings and his family.”

According to police, the investigation into the shooting continues. No one has been arrested.