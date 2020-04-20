1  of  2
Family members use sidewalk chalk at senior living center to bring joy to residents

About a dozen family members spent the afternoon outside a senior living center Monday creating sidewalk chalk art for residents to enjoy. 

Roselyn Schillerstrom organized the event, because her dad is one of the residents who lives at the center.

“They told all the residents that they were going to be doing this so a lot of them are hopefully watching from up top and then they’ll get to come out and walk or look out the windows and see all the chalk drawings,” Roselyn Schillerstrom said.

There were 13 people, including kids, who took part in the event to try and brighten the spirits of the senior citizens who live here.

