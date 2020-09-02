Family members of Serenity Dennard hire a private investigator

BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — The family of Serenity Dennard recently hired a private investigator to look into the 9-year-old’s disappearance. This marks the latest chapter in the search for Serenity since she walked away from the Children’s Home Society in the Black Hills.

Hundreds of volunteers have searched miles in the area where the girl was last seen in February of 2019. Now, almost two years later, Darcy and Brian Gentry have decided to take it one step further and hire a private investigator.

Submitted photo



Submitted photo





“I think the family wants answers; they want to do everything that they can. They have some resources to do so. We’ll do our best. Honestly, being realistic, the odds are not in our favor but we are going to take a look at it and see if there’s anything we can do,” Doug Kouns with Veracity IIR said.

Kouns works for Veracity IIR in Carmel, Indiana. It’s an organization made up of several retired FBI agents. He says the group has looked into four missing persons cases.

“We’re really just getting started in the research phase; getting familiar with everything. I think part of it is just a fresh perspective. Another thing that I see is the fresh attention that it’s getting. Lots of people are still interested and care. And perhaps after these two years, maybe there was somebody that didn’t come forward that knew something before, maybe they will now,” Kouns said.

The team will be reaching out to other members of Serenity’s family, along with investigators who have already worked on the case.

“Basically just review everything and see if there’s any gaps that need to be filled. Any people that maybe we could go re-interview,” Kouns said.

As a parent himself, Kouns says this case is still very important.

“It’s important to the families and there’s actually three primary families. There’s the birth parents and there’s two sets of adoptive parents now that would like to find her. I’m a parent and I just can’t imagine what it would be like to be in their position so we are going to try to help,” Kouns said.

The family of Serenity Dennard reached out to Veracity IIR through Facebook.