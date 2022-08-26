IHLEN, M.N. (KELO) – A Minnesota mother is looking for answers after the headstone of her young daughter was vandalized. The Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office says they have little information about the incident.

Jordyn Olsen

Jodie Olsen laid her 7-year-old daughter to rest in the Ihlen, Minnesota, cemetery eight years ago. Her daughter, Jordyn Olsen, died from cancer.

“She brought a lot of light. I am very blessed to have been able to be her mom for that time. I got those seven years that nobody else got,” Jodie Olsen said.

That pain of losing her young daughter resurfaced this week when Jordyn’s headstone was vandalized.

“When she passed away, there was a feeling of like you couldn’t protect her. And that’s exactly what it felt like,” Jodie Olsen said. “It felt like, once again, I couldn’t protect her. It felt kind of like I had failed.”

The vandalized headstone was found Monday night. What once was a beautiful tribute to a young girl was broken and covered in an asphalt-like sealant. Jordyn’s headstone was the only thing vandalized in the cemetery.

Jordyn’s headstone before it was vandalized.

The headstone was broken over and covered in an asphalt-like sealant.





“And to think that somebody would do that if they were upset at me, to do that to a memorial for her. Whether they knew her or not or whether they knew us or not, it’s just, it’s really hard,” Jodie Olsen said.

Olsen doesn’t know who did this or why, but right now she’s remembering something her daughter once taught her — forgiveness.

“I learned better forgiveness because of her. I will be able to forgive this. I won’t forget it. And I shouldn’t,” Jodie Olsen said.

A reward of over $5,000 is being offered for information on the vandalism. Anyone who might know something is asked to call the Pipestone County Sheriff’s office. If you’d like to remain anonymous, you can call their tip line at 507-825-1105.