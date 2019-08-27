Family leaving McKennan Park for downtown Sioux Falls ‘dream home’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls family is trading in their McKennan Park house for what they call their “dream home” in downtown.

As a three story, half million dollar home at the southeast entrance to downtown Sioux Falls — this new build really sticks out.

“All right, we’re doing this. We want to be by downtown where things are happening and do something a little on the edge,” Kay Husman said.

So, Kay Husman and her husband are saying goodbye to McKennan Park and hello to the All Saints Neighborhood. At first, their family was surprised they wanted to move near their two rental homes at the corner of 2nd Avenue and 14th Street.

“We rehabbed those rental properties with the idea that we were going to build a couple row-house, couple story rentals. Then we fell in love with the area and we’re like, okay why wouldn’t we want to live here,” Husman said.

Kay’s son, Chad Husman, and his business partner, Chad McCoy, were tasked with making the dream a reality.

“Super excited because it’s unique and that’s what we really like to do,” McCoy said.

On the third-floor deck right outside the master bedroom you can see one of the reasons the family wanted to move here. Their love for downtown and, as you can see, they’ve got a great view.

The property also features an original barn from the 1890s.

“Like anything, we put a lot of woodwork into it because that’s what we like to do. We like to bring kind of the old school and the new school feel,” McCoy said.

And people are noticing their efforts.

“We’ve had numerous people come and comment and come check it out, want to see it. Just because of the project and where it’s at. I think it’s going to be a great addition to downtown that wasn’t here before,” McCoy said.

“We’re not doing this for any kind of financial investment. We’re doing it because it’s a dream home. It feels right to us,” Husman said.

So far, the neighborhood has been more than welcoming.

“All Saints is the best neighborhood association in the city, hands down,” Husman said.

The home is scheduled to be ready for the Parade of Homes in mid-September. McCoy Construction’s previous home on the parade won the Award of Excellence.