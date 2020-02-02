Family hopeful missing cousins on Pine Ridge will be found

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Family members remain hopeful that two cousins missing on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation for more than a month will be found soon.

23-year-old Robert “RJ” Kills Enemy Jr. and 25-year-old Vincent “Stevie” Little Dog were last seen Dec. 27 north of Manderson. The cousins’ uncle tells the Rapid City Journal their family is “not going to give up the search.”

Family members say searchers have found clothing belonging to the cousins. The chief of the Oglala Sioux Tribe’s Department of Public Safety says the clothing has been sent for forensic testing to see if it belongs to the cousins.

