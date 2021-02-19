Family Gras at Washington Pavilion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Washington Pavilion is hosting a Mardi Gras themed event this weekend for families hoping to get out and have some fun.

If the cold weather has you and your family looking for some fun, look no further than the Washington Pavilion’s Family Gras event.

“So we were kind of inspired by Mardi Gras, obviously. So we’re going to have live entertainment, food and activities for the family. There’ll be– Phil Baker will be here, playing three different mini concerts and leading parades through our lobbies,” Grogan said.

Mr. Twister and Travis Nye the magician will also be present, in addition to art and science activities.

Even Mardi Gras mask decorating.

“There’s something for everybody, little kids, big kids. We really try to make it a day where you can just come down to the Pavilion and spend your whole day here,” Grogan said.

Free activities will take place in the lobby while paid activities will also be offered throughout the museum.

“In the Raven and Jackson imagination lab, we have really messy activities. So on the art side, we’re doing spin art, really letting kids cut loose. And then in Jackson imagination lab, we are doing slime activities,” Hanson said.

All of it taking place with COVID-19 precautions in mind.

“We’re going to be distancing people. Masks are still required here at the Pavilion. We have sanitizers set up all over the place. We’re constantly cleaning things. It’s something that we’ve been good at for a very long time,” Hanson said.

Family Gras will take place from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M. tomorrow at the Washington Pavilion.