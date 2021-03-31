Family goes home after two-day evacuation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — With calmer winds today, crews are hoping to contain even more of the Schroeder fire, burning just west of Rapid City. So far, firefighters have been able to contain 47 percent of the fire. It’s burned more than 2,100 acres. While several neighborhoods are still under evacuation orders, some people have been allowed to return home.

Today, I spoke with the Lockhart family who live in Westberry Trails. This morning just after 9, they got to go home.

Just 20 minutes after they heard about the Schroeder Fire, the Lockharts got an unexpected guest.

“And then all of the sudden the dogs going crazy and there is an officer I guess someone, an authority yelling, ‘You got to go now.” It was a blur,” Chad Lockhart said.

What was going through your mind during that time?

“I don’t even know if we know what was going through our minds at the time. It’s just a moment of panic and terror and fear for our kids and know that our house that they’ve lived in most of their life might not be here when we return,” Amy Lockhart said.

For the next 48 hours the family felt helpless and unsure of what to do. They stayed in a hotel and their camper.

“It’s kind of a homeless feeling and then not know if at the end of the day, you truly have a house to come back to that this might be literally everything you own now is in this car and that’s really scary not knowing if you will have any of your possessions when you get back,” Amy said.

Then after two days, Amy and her family received word from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office that they could finally return home.

“I’m still kind of in shock that we are here and that we are this blessed and this fortunate that we get to come home that we have a house to come home to and most importantly that we are all safe,” Amy said.

“We’re blessed and the outpouring of help, people willing to help and support, it’s a humbling experience,” Chad said.

Amy and Chad are grateful for the crews that saved their home, along with all of the firefighters still working today and everyone who reached out to help.

“It really makes you realize how special and amazing people are,” Amy said.

There was nothing harmed inside or outside of the Lockhart’s home. Crews will host a Facebook live meeting at 7 p.m. MT with an update on the fire.