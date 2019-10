SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People came together in downtown Sioux Falls Saturday night to remember the man killed in a weekend shooting.

They gathered near the site of the shooting for a candlelight prayer vigil.

Speakers described the victim as a “gentle giant” who wholeheartedly loved his daughter. They also questioned why the shooter would take someone else’s life for no apparent reason.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the 37-year-old victim.