MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — As a Minnehaha County family mourns a pet, the Sheriff’s office is trying to find the person who shot their dog.

Authorities say someone inside the truck shot a dog about 4 miles west of Wall Lake on Friday evening.

Officials say neighbors heard a gunshot and then heard a dog yelp.

The truck thought to be connected to the shooting. Photo from the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office

A child discovered the animal, who’d been fatally shot, the next day.

If you recognize the truck or have any information on the shooting, call Crimestoppers or the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.