Photo from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A family dog was killed, and two people were injured in a garage fire in Caputa Friday morning.

According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, The Rapid Valley Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 9:40 a.m. in the 15000 block of East Highway 44.

Responding crews found a free-burning fire with moderate to heavy smoke in the interior and roof of a detached garage.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire and stop the spread to nearby buildings.

A Pennington County Deputy Sheriff received first-degree burns after assisting an occupant out of the structure.

The resident suffered second and third-degree burns and smoke inhalation.