Family displaced after fire Saturday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls family of eight had to find somewhere else to stay after a fire.

According to officials, at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to a fire in the basement of a home. It happened along North Jessica Avenue, about a block north of the old South Dakota School for the Deaf campus.

When crews got there, they saw smoke coming from the home and then figured out that the fire was in the basement.

They were able to knock down the flames in about 10 minutes. The family was home when the fire started, but everyone was able to get out safely.

They’re going to be staying with relatives until the home is repaired.

Officials are now investigating to try and figure out how the fire started.