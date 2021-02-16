Family delivers shoes collected in honor of their son

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly a year after the Sioux Falls crash that killed Jaren Fountain, his family is keeping his memory alive.

For the last two years, they’ve teamed up with Orthopedic Institute to collect shoes and socks. On Tuesday, they dropped off all of those donations at the Children’s Home Society.

“Just all these kids here at Children’s Home Society, they’re going to have smiles on their faces, because they’re going to get to pick through all these amazing shoes and get a brand new pair of shoes.” Development Director Rick Weber said.

Jaren’s mom and step-dad say he had a love for shoes, especially ones that were colorful and unique.