Family Connection Provides Programs To Keep Families Together

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Family Connection is an organization in Sioux Falls working to keep families affected by incarceration together.

The group provides a safe place to stay for families coming to town to visit loved ones in prison. It also gives women getting out of jail transitional housing. Another program involves giving group therapy to children who have incarcerated parents.

"Being able to make those family connections are what it takes so that you don't repeat the mistakes you made. We all make mistakes but let's fix them. Let's give you the tools and let's not just send you out onto the street and make your own way," board member Pat Starr said.

Family Connection's Black, White and Diamond Gala is this Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Minnehaha Country Club. Our own Angela Kennecke will be a guest speaker at the event. Tickets are $40 for individuals or $75 for a couple. All the money raised will go towards Family Connection's programs and the upkeep of its facilities.