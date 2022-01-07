Family celebrates more than 70 years at Franklin Food Market

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls grocery store has been owned by the same family for more than seven decades.

Thomas Haggar opened Franklin Food Market in January, 1949. His grandson, and current owner, Ted Haggar took the reins in 1991.

Today, the fifth generation of Haggar’s are stocking shelves and bagging groceries. Every generation has used this cart.

This cart means a lot to me. When I see it, I don’t see an old cart I see family history in this cart, so this cart means more to me probably than a lot of things,” Ted Haggar said.

