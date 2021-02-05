Family calls community outpouring for football coach battling cancer a blessing

BRANDON, SD (KELO) — If you haven’t made weekend dinner plans yet, you may want to head out to a sports bar in Brandon where they’re grilling burgers for a good cause. An event at Tailgator’s is raising money for Brandon Valley head football coach Chad Garrow, who’s battling cancer. Garrow’s son says his family is humbled by this outpouring.

People in Brandon have embraced the family of Chad Garrow as he battles glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

“We talk about as a family all the time, we’re blessed to be in the situation that we are with the amount of support that we’ve gotten,” Chad Garrow’s son A.J. Garrow said.

It’s only fitting that Tailgator’s is raising money for Garrow through the sale of burgers since the Brandon Valley football coach even invented a couple of burgers on the restaurant’s menu.

“He’s never been a chicken guy and he’s always loved beef,” A.J. Garrow said.

The kitchen staff scrambles to keep up with all the orders coming in. It’s an overwhelming response from the community as Garrow comes home for the weekend after another week of treatment at the Mayo Clinic.

“A lot of this stuff that he’s getting, it’s hard for him to kind of process and it truly means a lot to him. But you know his circumstance with speech is an issue and so that’s been tough to get across,” A.J. Garrow said.

Customers say they’re encouraged by the strong early turnout of burger fans, both sitting down and carrying-out their orders.

“Just being a football coach and a teacher. I mean, the whole community is behind him,” Dennis Clark of Brandon said.

“My husband went to school here. He was part of the track team with the coach so it’s really nice to give back to the community when they’re in need,” Lindsey Dellman of Brandon said.

A steady diet of compassion to help their friend and football coach, sidelined by cancer.

“He’s a fighter. He continues to take head-on what’s coming at him,” A.J. Garrow said.

Tailgator’s also delivered burgers to seven schools in the Brandon area Friday. The fundraiser for Garrow runs through Sunday afternoon.