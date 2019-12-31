1  of  36
Family asks for help after newborn fighting for his life

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – One KELOLAND family is asking for your help after their newborn baby was flown to the University of Iowa children’s hospital earlier this week.

Jessica Brockhoft gave birth to her son Damian on December 20. While he was born at 36 weeks, Brockhoft says he was healthy able to go home after two days in the hospital. She says he was doing fine until a few days after being home. She says he is currently suffering from several health problems.

“The virus attacks organs inside the body, and right now his liver has been failing, but it’s been improving, and from there he’s had a seizure, that’s attacked his heart, so now he’s on something called ECMO watch,” mom, Jessica Brockhoft said.

A family member has started a GoFundMe account to help the family.

