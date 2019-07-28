Family and friends walk to remember Taylor Newcomb

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friends and family are remembering the life of a woman from Sioux Falls with a memorial walk.

It’s been a little over a year since Newcomb took her own life. People gathered to honor her life on Sunday. Despite the rain, loved ones walked to remember her.

This is the second memorial walk for Taylor Newcomb. Organizers say they were overwhelmed by the support from last year’s walk.

“It just reminds us of how big her love was and how big our love gets to be in light of her,” June Copperfield, Organizer and friend said.

This year, organizers are raising money for an organization called Sistersong.

