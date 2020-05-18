Family and friends send Lora Milne off into retirement with a surprise

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — Lora Milne recently retired from teaching after spending the last 29 years as a special education teacher at Madison High School. Lora’s daughter Bailey, who used to work here at KELOLAND News, and her brother Rush, along with an aunt and coworkers, planned a surprise party for Lora on Sunday.

Today seemed like any ordinary day for Lora Milne.

“The kids were home for the weekend, and Bailey and Stetson took off, and left. Rush and I were just walking around the house thinking of all the things I need to do before I put it on the market,” Lora Milne said.

While Rush kept Mom busy at home, Bailey was helping lead a parade of cars from the high school to her mom’s house.

“Then when I came to the front, I was like why is the neighbor’s having so much music I just talked to her in the street. I don’t know what’s going on, so I was very, very surprised,” Milne said.

With a live DJ providing the music, friends, coworkers and students cheered on Lora as they passed by.

“It’s like literally, there’s people I haven’t seen in years. You know, people that I taught with that I haven’t seen in years. I think it’s just former students that are coming back. There’s a lot of emotions,” Milne said.

The event was about celebrating someone who enriches lives.

“I think the shirt says it all. She leaves a little sparkle wherever she goes. She always makes sure we have something to smile about, or laugh about everyday,” Laura Haug said.

This weekend was supposed to bring Bailey’s wedding, which was postponed because of COVID-19, but the parade still brought Lora’s family together for a special celebration.

“They’re amazing kids. I am absolutely blessed,” Milne said.

The DJ at the parade was Bailey’s wedding DJ, Chris Hintz. He messaged Bailey last night, and asked if he could help.