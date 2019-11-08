Family and friends attend candlelight vigil for two teenagers involved in I-229 crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thursday night friends and family held a candlelight vigil honoring two boys involved in a deadly car crash along Interstate 229. The crash killed 15-year-old Barry Grieve and seriously hurt 16-year-old Mhiretab Tsagaye. Both of them were freshman at Lincoln High School.

It’s an emotional evening for family and friends of the two boys involved in Tuesday’s deadly crash, Barry Grieve and Mhiretab Tsagaye.

Thursday’s candlelight vigil is not only honoring Barry, but also showing continued support for Mhiretab.

“Everybody loved them, I don’t know a single person who didn’t like either of them, they made everybody so happy and we are here to honor them,” freshman/friend, Sydney Gates said.

Sydney Gates says she considered Barry family.

“He was a brother to me and high school is so different without him, and it’s not going to be the same,” Gates said.

Many people are sharing hugs and condolences. These freshman are friends and teammates of the two boys.

“Mhiretab has always been a fighter, ever since he came over to Sioux Falls, we met in basketball and ever since second grade we been playing on the same team,” freshman/friend, London Kolb said.

“He (Barry) was always a good friend, he never made me mad, he just made me happy when I was around him, it’s just really hard to see him go,” freshman/friend, Trenton Peterson said.

A way for people to come together and show support for both boys.

“Mhiretab he is in critical condition, but we want everyone to send out prayers and come back, and pray for him to be able to play basketball again,” Kolb said. and keep paying for Barry’s family and just for everybody so that we all come together as a family.”

You can find GoFundMe pages for both boys here, Barry Grieve and Mhiretab Tsagaye.