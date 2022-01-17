Families volunteer to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Feeding South Dakota is currently hosting “Bring Your Child To Serve Day” in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Feeding South Dakota has a total of 120 volunteers working three-hour shifts at its distribution centers in Sioux Falls, Rapid City, and Pierre.

The parents and kids are assembling thousands of bags of food to be distributed at schools throughout South Dakota.

“We’re excited the kids are going to pack backpacks, they might also pack some mobile distribution boxes. It’s a great opportunity for them to see first hand how the food that we get helps the community in need,” CEO Lori Dykstra said.

