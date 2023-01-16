SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As Monday honors the legacy of Martin Luther King, Junior, some people are spending time volunteering their time to help others.

There are people of all ages volunteering at Feeding South Dakota as part of the organization’s Bring Your Child to Serve Day.

9 year old Blake McAreavey is here with his family.

“You just put it in a bag and slide it along, it’s pretty easy,” volunteer, Blake McAreavey said.

The day gives families the opportunity to sort and pack items to be distributed across the state.

“I saw the opportunity came out, I knew the kids were off school, and to bring the kids in and share with them in this day, I knew it would be a neat experience for the whole family,” volunteer, Matt McAreavey said.

“Last year was our first year of trying Bring Your Child to Serve Day, and it went really well, to give children that better perspective about the work that we do, it’s really hard to understand unless you’re here in the facility to really take a look at all of our different programs,” community engagement manager, Jennifer Stensaas said.

The volunteers are packing items for the backpack program. The items are then distributed to kids in need.

“Those packages are sent home with children who may not have enough to eat over the weekend so whether it’s identified by their teacher, or their school counselor, or even a parent asking through the program, making sure that everyone who has a need, has access to the food we purchase specifically for the backpack program,” Stensaas said.

Teaching kids an important lesson in community service.

“We were able to explain what we were going to do and that the reason we have the day off is to celebrate Martin Luther King, Junior’s life and his legacy of service to the community and giving above and beyond yourself and what a better opportunity than coming in here and filling these bags for the backpack program in our community,” McAreavey said.

The event also took place at the Pierre and Rapid City distribution centers.