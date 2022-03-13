SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With rising gas and food prices along with inflation at a 40 year high, a lot of families are struggling right now.

Fair Market is a busy place these days.

“Madhouse, like literally, it’s just been crazy,” owner Kristin Johnson said.

The discount grocery store has seen a lot more people in recent weeks.

Margaret Wrigg, who shops at Fair Market, says the downward economy is changing a lot of things in her life.

“Drastically affected,” Wrigg said.

Wrigg says because she’s on a fixed income, this is about the only place she can afford anymore.

“By the time I pay bills which everything has gone up, there’s not a lot left,” Wrigg said.

From pasta to rice to even taco shells, the goal here is to offer everything at half price.

That’s why the owner says the food has been flying off the shelves.

“Last week, Thursday, Friday and Saturday I sold as much as I did my entire first month,” Johnson said.

At Feeding South Dakota, they’ve noticed a huge increase in people needing food, too.

“People are stretching their dollars, they are going to need more help,” executive director Lori Dykstra said.

Feeding South Dakota hands out food at several distribution sites across the state.

Last year they supplied families with over 17 million pounds of food.

Dykstra believes it could be even more this year if things continue the way they are.

“The need for families is just going to continue to grow especially as gas prices rise, we know that utility prices and if you go into a grocery store right now you see the prices are so high,” Dykstra said.

And those costs are trickling down; affecting everyone.

“I usually offer to take people to places like doctor’s appointments or grocery shopping and I’m finally asking them to give me money towards gas because gas is at almost $4 a gallon,” Wrigg said.

A price that only adds more fuel to the ongoing financial frustrations.

Another financial hit for many families was when the child tax credits ended back in December.