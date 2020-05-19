Families receive pork meals thanks to Meat the Need campaign

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Due to COVID-19, some families may be finding it difficult to put food on the table. That’s why a weekly food distribution was set up in Sioux Falls. While many organizations are already involved in helping provide food for that giveaway, another company has stepped up to provide pork.

Over the next 90 days, about 375,000 meals of pork will be distributed to families living in the Sioux Falls area. It’s all part of Pipestone’s Meat the Need Campaign.

“We understand that COVID has impacted a lot of lives, and specifically economically impacted them, and one of the first things they are unable to provide to their families is protein,” President of Pipestone Veterinary Services, Hannah Walkes said.

At Tuesday’s food distribution at the W.H. Lyon fairgrounds, families will receive two pork loins in their boxes.

“A lot of times when people have a set amount of money when they go to the grocery store, protein is one of the things that is often overlooked, or purchased because of the economic constraints, and so we want to make sure that everybody has a healthy and nutritious meal everyday and donating pork allows us to contribute that,” Walkes said.

Feeding South Dakota communications coordinator, Jennifer Stensaas says on average they are serving between 500 to 750 families each Tuesday and Thursday.

“Meat is hard to come by as far as a donation and so when we’ve got community or regional partners like Pipestone that come forward with a donation like this it’s amazing, we have a lot of produce coming in from the USDA CFAP program and we do have milk coming in from Dean Foods, so adding protein to the mix is essential to our distributions,” Feeding South Dakota Communications Coordinator, Jennifer Stensaas said.

“We knew that the COVID issue wasn’t going to go away overnight, and so we knew we needed to do something a little bit more long term,” Walkes said.

With the Meat the Need campaign, Pipestone contributed $100,000 and then raised an additional $265,000.