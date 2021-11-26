Families in Rapid City skate the day away at Main Street Square

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Families in Rapid City are making the most of their day off by ice skating at Main Street Square.

No school and beautiful weather, what more could you ask for?

“On a nice day like this you don’t want to just sit in the house, you want to get out and do something, especially with littles who need to burn off some energy,” Jenna Fischer said.

“It’s one of those things in the winter time where you’re limited to what you can do outside and so this is one of those things in Rapid we all enjoy doing, plus the kids love the hot cocoa that we get every year so it’s just fun, we like it,” Lacey Sorano said.

The Main Street Square Ice Rink just opened this week so that the families you see behind me could enjoy some nice holiday ice skating.

Like the Soranos.

“We started coming to the ice rink, I think a couple of years ago and our kids weren’t very good at first. But we kind of made it a tradition to come every winter so around Thanksgiving and Christmas time we try to make it a few times during the winter,” Matt Sorano said.

Jenna Fischer and her daughter are visiting family here in town and took the beautiful day as an opportunity to hit the ice.

“We used to live here and we would come down quite a bit. Anytime you want to do something a little extra special, it’s so nice they’ve got the ice skating and the Christmas stuff all up, we can get in the spirit a little more,” Fischer said.

As you can see dozens of other families had the same idea today.

“It’s just so nice they have this, it’s a nice way to get out for not a ton of money and do something besides shopping,” Fischer said.

The Ice Rink at Main Street Square is open until 8 tonight. It will be open all weekend.