Families in Rapid City are Christmas shopping with some helpers in uniform

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Kids in Rapid City are getting the chance to shop for Christmas presents with some help from law enforcement and first responders.

The aisles are filled with dozens of kids and their helpers in uniform.

“I picked out a poster and two roblox toys,” Badges for Kids member said.

“These guys are awesome, they are down here with their family and we are picking out some Christmas gifts and we are working on our math. They get a budget to work with and they are picking out some gifts for them and several members of their family and these are two awesome guys, we are having a lot of fun,” Chief Deputy Brian Mueller, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, said.

There are about 60 families taking part in the Badges for Hope Christmas event this week. Each family gets roughly a hundred dollars each to spend.

From the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office to the Rapid City Fire Department, these first responders are taking the night to Christmas shop.

“It’s just great to be able to serve people and bring joy to their faces, it’s just great to see their smiles,” Lt. Chaz Fonderen, Rapid City Fire Department, said.

After the kids check off their Christmas lists, they get to wrap the presents for their family.

“For these families to be able to just have something under the Christmas tree, for me it just warms my heart, but I think to them it means something much more,” Dustin Calhoun, Co-Founder of Black Hills Badges for Hope, said.

The Co-Founder of Black Hills Badges for Hope, Dustin Calhoun, says he hopes to continue this event for many years to come.

The event began Monday night and goes through Thursday this week.