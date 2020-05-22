Families in need receive donation from Smithfield Foods

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Now that Smithfield Foods is back up and running in Sioux Falls, the company is giving back and helping feed families in need.

Perhaps you’ve seen our reports on the Faith Temple Food Giveaway’s events on Friday at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The one this week is unique because guests are receiving donated protein from Smithfield Foods.

Cars come through and receive cases of food items. Guests don’t need to get out of their cars and then they can be on their way.

KELOLAND’s Dan Santella will have a full report on the giveaway and the need volunteers help fill each week on KELOLAND News at 10.