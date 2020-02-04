Families embark in the Washington Pavilion’s ‘Forever Forest’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – People are gearing up to head into the woods with the latest exhibit Washington Pavilion.

We all know it’s easy to get lost in a forest, but this new exhibit is not only making it easier to find your way around but also find out something new.

The forest outside may be cold and inactive, but there’s plenty of activities inside at the Washington Pavilion’s Forever Forest.

“It really unpacks and opens up the idea of forestation and what the different products come from the forest and how we need to take care of our forest ecologically,” Director of Museums Jason Folkerts said.

Nora Obermueller is joined by her friend Brighton and her mom Janette. They won’t get lost in these woods, but there’s plenty of chances to get lost in the fun.

“I like being here and playing with my friends and playing in the tree house and going on the rock wall with my friends,” 7-year-old Nora Obermueller said.

“She’s having a blast. You can take everything apart. It’s really hands on. It’s really physical. She’s running and climbing; this is fantastic,” Nora’s Mom Janette Obermueller said.

There’s also much more than fun to be found; Each display offers a chance for kids to learn how forests play a big role in our daily lives: From how products get shipped across the country, what products come from forests, to how they’re affected right at home.

“The kids not only get to build but take apart and within the house learn all the ways that the forest is built into our homes,” Folkerts said.

“We took off the wall of the house and we played in the treehouse,” 6-year-old Brighton said.

“We have quite a large climber. So, if you’re a fan of treehouses this is quite literally it. Kids will be able to climb inside of it, make their way around,” Folkerts said.

Taking their education quite literally to new heights and they aren’t the only ones.

“Through this exhibit, I actually learned that for every tree harvested in North America seven more are planted. I had no idea. I got to learn that here with my daughter,” Janette Obermueller said.

The exhibit will only be up through mid-July, but the lessons learned will last ‘forever.’

Max Hofer: What makes this exhibit so cool?

Nora Obermueller: All the people that come and see it and how fun it looks.

The Forever Forest is located on the fourth floor of the Kirby’s Science Discovery Center.

For exhibit hours and information, you can go to the Washinton Pavilion website.