DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Deadwood are looking into what sparked a fire in the central part of town.

Authorities say firefighters were called to a 3-unit apartment building on Williams Street just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews arriving on the scene found smoke and flames.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly. Crews from Lead, Spearfish, and Whitewood were called in to help.

The Red Cross is helping 3 families displaced by the fire.