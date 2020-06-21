Families celebrate Father’s Day at Good Earth State Park

Father’s Day is the perfect day to get out enjoy the nice weather and spend time with loved ones.

Families spent time on the trails at Good Earth State Park in southeastern KELOLAND taking in the scenery and taking advantage of time together.

“It’s amazingly special because with the pandemic it’s been a very strange turn of events, but we’re all working through that as best as we can, but to get to hang out with these guys out here is really special,” dad Jeff Lenning said.

Much of life has been put on hold, but that doesn’t necessarily have to be the case when it comes to spending time with dad this Father’s Day.