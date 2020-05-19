Familiar phone scams reappearing in Sioux Falls area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some familiar scam calls are resurfacing in the Sioux Falls area.

Police say a couple of people got calls this week from someone claiming to be from Xcel Energy. The caller said payments were over-due and threatened to turn off the power.

Another scammer claimed to be with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and even gave the name of someone who works there. The caller claimed there was a federal arrest warrant.

“If people hear something like that just remember to take a step, get some information, do some checking on your own don’t call that number back to verify it but call a different number an 800 number, get ahold of the company, get ahold of the police department, get ahold of the sheriff’s office, whatever it may be to verify what they’re saying is the case,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police say fortunately all of the people who got the calls, did some checking and did not send any money or gift cards.