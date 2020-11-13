Falls Park transforms into Winter Wonderland

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Falls Park will soon become a Winter Wonderland, but hanging miles of lights doesn’t happen overnight.

The Winter Wonderland display at Falls Park features more than 350,000 LEDs and lights.

“There’s an awful lot of lights, an awful amount of decorations that need to go up, but that just makes that display even better,” Park Operations Manager Kelby Mieras said.

There are enough string lights to stretch from Falls Park to Lennox.

“Putting that into perspective tells you why it takes us about six weeks to get the display set up,” Mieras said.

A team of 12 people has been working since early October to transform Falls Park into a winter wonderland and delivered that tree of lights just this morning.

“People know exactly what to do from year to year as far as how the display goes up, getting the lights in the trees, getting the garland wrapped, the animated displays that go up,” Mieras said.

The Winter Wonderland display is expected to draw even more attention as an outdoor activity during the pandemic.

“I do expect that it would be as popular, or more, this year. Part of it depends on the weather. Really, after the lighting has started, once we get that first snowfall than the people really flock here to Falls Park to see the display behind fresh fallen snow,” Mieras said.

And they’ll throw the switch on this year’s display next week.

“Next Friday the 20th at 5:00 the lights will come on,” Mieras said.

Falls Park will light up nightly, 5:00 until midnight, from November 20th through January 10th.